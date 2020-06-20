Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill garage hot tub sauna tennis court

200 Wagner Place #1201 - TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH LINK BELOW

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqs8oauNNu6



Breathtaking views of the MS river & Beale St. in this 2 bed/2 bath condo available for rent at Waterford Plaza! 2 reserved parking spaces in building garage included! The newly renovated kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage & high end stainless steel appliances included. Awesome views of Beale St. can be seen from the breakfast nook off the kitchen! Laundry room includes full size washer/dryer! Spacious living/dining room with great views of the MS river and private patio! Sorry, no pets! 12 month minimum lease.



Waterford Plaza offers its residents 24/7 security, an attached parking garage, indoor and outdoor pool, steam room, sauna, fitness center, racquetball court, tennis court, & hot tub.



No Pets Allowed



