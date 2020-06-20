All apartments in Memphis
Find more places like 200 Wagner Place #1201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Memphis, TN
/
200 Wagner Place #1201
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

200 Wagner Place #1201

200 Wagner Pl · (901) 399-8500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Memphis
See all
The Core
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

200 Wagner Pl, Memphis, TN 38103
The Core

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 200 Wagner Place #1201 · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
sauna
tennis court
200 Wagner Place #1201 - TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR WITH LINK BELOW
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=mqs8oauNNu6

Breathtaking views of the MS river & Beale St. in this 2 bed/2 bath condo available for rent at Waterford Plaza! 2 reserved parking spaces in building garage included! The newly renovated kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space for storage & high end stainless steel appliances included. Awesome views of Beale St. can be seen from the breakfast nook off the kitchen! Laundry room includes full size washer/dryer! Spacious living/dining room with great views of the MS river and private patio! Sorry, no pets! 12 month minimum lease.

Waterford Plaza offers its residents 24/7 security, an attached parking garage, indoor and outdoor pool, steam room, sauna, fitness center, racquetball court, tennis court, & hot tub.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5818196)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have any available units?
200 Wagner Place #1201 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have?
Some of 200 Wagner Place #1201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Wagner Place #1201 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Wagner Place #1201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Wagner Place #1201 pet-friendly?
No, 200 Wagner Place #1201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Wagner Place #1201 does offer parking.
Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Wagner Place #1201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have a pool?
Yes, 200 Wagner Place #1201 has a pool.
Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have accessible units?
No, 200 Wagner Place #1201 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Wagner Place #1201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Wagner Place #1201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 200 Wagner Place #1201?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clearbrook Village Apartments
3516 Tall Oaks Cir
Memphis, TN 38118
The Summit
4981 Hidden Lake Dr
Memphis, TN 38128
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road
Memphis, TN 38114
Country View Apartments
3990 Stephanie Ln
Memphis, TN 38128
ReNew Riverview
99 N Main St
Memphis, TN 38103
Poplar Place Townhomes
1669 Randolph Pl
Memphis, TN 38120
Stonebridge Crossing
9135 Morning Ridge Road
Memphis, TN 38016
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St
Memphis, TN 38106

Similar Pages

Memphis 1 BedroomsMemphis 2 Bedrooms
Memphis Dog Friendly ApartmentsMemphis Pet Friendly Places
Memphis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Germantown, TNJonesboro, ARBartlett, TNCollierville, TN
Olive Branch, MSOxford, MSHorn Lake, MSArlington, TN
Brownsville, TNRipley, TNSouthaven, MSLakeland, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory HillSpringhill Community Civic ClubParkway Village
The CoreGray's CreekAlliance Of Cordova Neighborhoods
CountrywoodMud Island

Apartments Near Colleges

Baptist Memorial College of Health SciencesThe University of Tennessee-Health Science Center
Christian Brothers UniversityUniversity of Memphis
Southwest Tennessee Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity