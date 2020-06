Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated refrigerator

Prime location in Central Gardens with gated/covered parking!! Live in this peaceful and charming 4 plex ( 2nd floor) with onsite washer/dryer. Updated kitchen and baths, includes fridge/dishwasher,hardwood floors, great storage, smooth ceilings, and walk to Overton Square and around the gorgeous neighborhood. 2Br, 1 bath. Showings start June 13th after painting and deep cleaning. OW-5501431.You will love to live here.