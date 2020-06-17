1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis

Amenities

hardwood floors carport air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport parking

GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN EAST MEMPHIS - This beautiful home is not far from a bunch of restaurants and retail, I-240, and the University of Memphis. It has a brand new roof, a carport, storage shed in the backyard And plenty of room for your kids to play. Inside youll find brand new paint, brand new hardwood laminate floors in all the bedrooms and a beautiful brick fireplace In the huge living room. Come see this house before its gone! You can go to ARPS.com to see more pictures, other rental properties or to fill out a rental application.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2517154)