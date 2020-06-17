All apartments in Memphis
1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis

1740 Merrycrest Drive · (858) 430-8436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1740 Merrycrest Drive, Memphis, TN 38111
Colonial Willow

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1338 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
carport
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
carport
parking
GORGEOUS HOME FOR RENT IN EAST MEMPHIS - This beautiful home is not far from a bunch of restaurants and retail, I-240, and the University of Memphis. It has a brand new roof, a carport, storage shed in the backyard And plenty of room for your kids to play. Inside youll find brand new paint, brand new hardwood laminate floors in all the bedrooms and a beautiful brick fireplace In the huge living room. Come see this house before its gone! You can go to ARPS.com to see more pictures, other rental properties or to fill out a rental application.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2517154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have any available units?
1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis has a unit available for $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have?
Some of 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis's amenities include hardwood floors, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis currently offering any rent specials?
1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis pet-friendly?
No, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis offer parking?
Yes, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis does offer parking.
Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have a pool?
No, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis does not have a pool.
Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have accessible units?
No, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis have units with dishwashers?
No, 1740 Merrycrest Dr Shelby County+City of Memphis does not have units with dishwashers.
