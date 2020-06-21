All apartments in Memphis
173 Marrakesh Circle

Location

173 Marrakesh Circle, Memphis, TN 38103
Mud Island

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
fireplace
courtyard
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
Gorgeous 3br/2.5ba home in the desirable Harbor Town area! Huge bedrooms! Fenced in courtyard area! Pets are owners approval, fees apply. This is a LEASE ONLY, the owner will manage. - Showings may begin Friday June 12th, 2020. Two story home in Harbor Town, 3BR/2.5ba, Living room with fireplace and bookshelf, 1/2 bath down and kitchen - eat in area, breakfast bar. Fridge, washer and dryer stay. Master plus 2BR/2ba up. One bedroom has sunroom attached, with separate staircase access from outside. All hardwood/tile down - carpet up only. Must abide by Rules/Reg's of HOA. Lawn maintenance (excluding shrubs and beds) included in rental amount. Nice fenced courtyard area. Pets are owners approval, fees apply. This is a LEASE ONLY, owners will manage. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease.

(RLNE4415772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Marrakesh Circle have any available units?
173 Marrakesh Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Memphis, TN.
How much is rent in Memphis, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Memphis Rent Report.
What amenities does 173 Marrakesh Circle have?
Some of 173 Marrakesh Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Marrakesh Circle currently offering any rent specials?
173 Marrakesh Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Marrakesh Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 173 Marrakesh Circle is pet friendly.
Does 173 Marrakesh Circle offer parking?
No, 173 Marrakesh Circle does not offer parking.
Does 173 Marrakesh Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 173 Marrakesh Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Marrakesh Circle have a pool?
No, 173 Marrakesh Circle does not have a pool.
Does 173 Marrakesh Circle have accessible units?
No, 173 Marrakesh Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Marrakesh Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 173 Marrakesh Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
