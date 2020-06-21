173 Marrakesh Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly fireplace courtyard carpet refrigerator

Gorgeous 3br/2.5ba home in the desirable Harbor Town area! Huge bedrooms! Fenced in courtyard area! Pets are owners approval, fees apply. This is a LEASE ONLY, the owner will manage. - Showings may begin Friday June 12th, 2020. Two story home in Harbor Town, 3BR/2.5ba, Living room with fireplace and bookshelf, 1/2 bath down and kitchen - eat in area, breakfast bar. Fridge, washer and dryer stay. Master plus 2BR/2ba up. One bedroom has sunroom attached, with separate staircase access from outside. All hardwood/tile down - carpet up only. Must abide by Rules/Reg's of HOA. Lawn maintenance (excluding shrubs and beds) included in rental amount. Nice fenced courtyard area. Pets are owners approval, fees apply. This is a LEASE ONLY, owners will manage. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease.



(RLNE4415772)