1586 Massey Point Lane Available 07/01/20 4BD/2.5BA Home Located in the Heart of East Memphis! 2,765 Square Feet. - 4BD/2.5BA East Memphis home. Desirable location. Spacious and comfortable - 2,765 Square Feet. Upgraded kitchen with granite/quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator and washer and dryer stay. Master down. New sprinkler system. Fenced yard and 3-car garage. Pets welcome with owner's approval; fees apply. Includes lawn maintenance. Call or text your contact info to 901.652.9131. All applicants must qualify per CLPM. Minimum 13 month lease. Available 7/01/2020.



