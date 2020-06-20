Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
1125 Geneil Ln
1125 Geneil Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1125 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN 37086
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have any available units?
1125 Geneil Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
La Vergne, TN
.
What amenities does 1125 Geneil Ln have?
Some of 1125 Geneil Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1125 Geneil Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Geneil Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Geneil Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Geneil Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in La Vergne
.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Geneil Ln does offer parking.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1125 Geneil Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have a pool?
No, 1125 Geneil Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have accessible units?
No, 1125 Geneil Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Geneil Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Geneil Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Geneil Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
