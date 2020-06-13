/
3 bedroom apartments
228 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:56am
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
309 Sarna Dr
309 Sarna Drive, La Vergne, TN
Available Immediately - Privacy Fenced Yard - Large Living Room - Eat in Kitchen w/All Appliances - Open Floorplan - All on 1 Level Except BR 4 - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
229 Bill Stewart Blvd
229 Bill Stewart Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1125 Geneil Ln
1125 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1618 Jo Ann Dr
1618 Joann Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1264 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1230 Shannon Ln
1230 Shannon Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1414 sqft
Apply @ RentProgress.com -See attached docs before showing. Realtor MUST show home in person and be noted on application. Show M-SU 7A-9P 1.Locate the serial # on lockbox at property 2.Call 888.889.8357 3.Press 68689# (once per ph #) 4.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Dr
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3035 Ace Wintermeyer Dr
3035 Ace Wintermeyer Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1396 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
640 Big Hurricane Dr
640 Big Hurricane Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1558 sqft
Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
1109 Harmony Ln
1109 Harmony Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Please call our office for questions at 615-627-5957 again for assistance. You can view all of our homes and set up showing at http://www.mainstreetrenewal.com/showyourself/showyourself-nashville/. The homes can be reviewed 7 days a week 8am-8pm.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
510 Nixon Way
510 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1403 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
404 Bronson Drive
404 Branson Dr, La Vergne, TN
New Build, Two car garage, Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Tile flooring throughout down stairs, Master has separate shower, Garden tub,
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Forest Dr
210 Lake Forest Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
This 3 bedroom, with 2 car garage has an open floor plan, with a large deck, concrete drive,appliances included.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 Clearlake Dr
321 Clearlake Drive, La Vergne, TN
House - Property Id: 185412 Enjoy comfortable living in a desirable neighborhood! This home features: master bedroom on main level, open floor plan, fireplace in living room, suite, This house is very close to downtown and highway.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7020 Zither Lane
7020 Zither Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,666
1777 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard
996 Tom Hailey Boulevard, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1276 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1104 Geneil Lane
1104 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1304 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
191 Lyndhurst Drive
191 Lyndhurst Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2105 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
403 Wooded Valley Ct
403 Wooded Valley Ct, La Vergne, TN
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
