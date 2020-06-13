Apartment List
/
TN
/
la vergne
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:50 AM

182 Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1125 Geneil Ln
1125 Geneil Lane, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1630 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Dr
3054 Ace Wintermeyer Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
640 Big Hurricane Dr
640 Big Hurricane Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1558 sqft
Well-maintained home resting on a beautifully landscaped lot!The eat-in kitchen includes a center island and ample storage room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
933 Patty Cv
933 Patty Cove, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1360 sqft
2 Bed, 2.5 Bath townhome, open and spacious, large eat-in kitchen, walk in closets, front/rear porches. New paint, new laminate floors on main level, and new carpet in bedrooms. Property close to beautiful parks, I-24, and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Forest Dr
210 Lake Forest Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1173 sqft
This 3 bedroom, with 2 car garage has an open floor plan, with a large deck, concrete drive,appliances included.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
403 Wooded Valley Ct
403 Wooded Valley Ct, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2484 sqft
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,037
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,031
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Hickory Woods Estates
1 Unit Available
4608 Rockland Trl
4608 Rockland Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1256 sqft
From the elegant fireplace in the living room to the bay window in the dining room, the place displays charm. This renovated property features new laminate and tile flooring.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Peppertree Forest
1 Unit Available
1408 Chutney Ct
1408 Chutney Court, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1132 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
October Woods
1 Unit Available
5525 Craftwood Dr
5525 Craftwood Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1655 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cedar Pointe
19 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$946
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
40 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:44am
23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
39 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Preakness Apartments
630 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-24 and Downtown Nashville. Luxury amenities with a 24-hour fitness center, picnic pavilion with grilling area, and cyber cafe. Brushed-nickel accents, fireplaces and pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in La Vergne, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for La Vergne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Accessible ApartmentsLa Vergne Apartments with Balcony
La Vergne Apartments with GarageLa Vergne Apartments with GymLa Vergne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vergne Apartments with Parking
La Vergne Apartments with PoolLa Vergne Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vergne Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vergne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University