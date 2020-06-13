Apartment List
/
TN
/
la vergne
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:20 PM

162 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in La Vergne, TN

Finding an apartment in La Vergne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
2025 George Buchanan
2025 George Buchanan Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1318 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
309 Sarna Dr
309 Sarna Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
1778 sqft
Available Immediately - Privacy Fenced Yard - Large Living Room - Eat in Kitchen w/All Appliances - Open Floorplan - All on 1 Level Except BR 4 - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1618 Jo Ann Dr
1618 Joann Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1264 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a great location in a desirable neighborhood, a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, many updated and upgraded features, central

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
510 Nixon Way
510 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1403 sqft
This home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
434 Cedar Park Circle
434 Cedar Park Circle, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1247 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1-car garage home is now available for move-in! This property features beautiful vinyl wood flooring, fireplace and natural light throughout! Great kitchen with black appliances, glass top stove and lots of cabinet

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1 Unit Available
502 Nixon Way
502 Nixon Way, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1403 sqft
3 bed/2.5 bath townhome located in LaVergne, and now available for lease! This stunning unit has an attached 1 car garage plus fenced in backyard with patio. Beautiful ceramic flooring throughout the entire downstairs, plus bathrooms.

1 of 17

Last updated April 15 at 11:20am
1 Unit Available
191 Lyndhurst Drive
191 Lyndhurst Drive, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2105 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,073
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,025
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,398
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:07pm
27 Units Available
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,259
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1312 sqft
A beautiful community with ample interior updates, including granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and tile bath floors. Near I-24 and the bike paths. On-site fitness center and pool.
Results within 5 miles of La Vergne
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:07pm
25 Units Available
Lyric On Bell
455 Arbor Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$955
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1550 sqft
Close to downtown Nashville. Featuring designer fixtures, open floor plans and private patios/balconies. Dog- and cat-friendly with a large dog park. Easy access to I-24, movies and shopping.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Cedar Pointe
20 Units Available
Cedar Pointe
1157 Bell Road, Nashville, TN
Studio
$950
750 sqft
1 Bedroom
$817
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$956
1020 sqft
Welcome to Cedar Pointe Apartments, apartment living reimagined! The premier community in Antioch, Tennessee, we provide spacious, newly-renovated homes that feature modern amenities and luxurious shared spaces in a great location just minutes from
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
39 Units Available
The Overlook
727 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$901
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1266 sqft
Boasting upscale amenities, premium finishes, and well appointed floor plans; you will love coming home to The Overlook. Our Antioch, TN apartments offer relaxation and serenity in a resort like atmosphere.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$847
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Autumnwood
13 Units Available
Mission Hickory Highlands
100 Hickory Highlands Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$916
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
971 sqft
Peaceful apartment complex with 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse and three swimming pools. Units have 9-foot ceilings, sunrooms in certain homes and updated black appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
38 Units Available
Chimney Top Apartments
100 Chimneytop Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$790
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
908 sqft
Situated in a scenic wooded location and close to Interstate 24, these apartments have been upgraded to include frieze carpets, private garages and hardwood floors. Complex is pet friendly and offers 24-hour emergency maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
9 Units Available
Abbington Heights
149 Hickory Hollow Terrace, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
1046 sqft
Welcome to Abbington Heights Apartment, in beautiful Antioch, Tennessee. Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be in the Nashville area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
16 Units Available
The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1021 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an onsite pool, clubhouse, and 24-hour clothes care center. Residents also enjoy European cabinetry, fireplaces, and balconies or patios. The neighborhood is convenient to Antioch Park and Murfreesboro Pike.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
34 Units Available
Waterford Crossings
5825 Crossings Blvd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1392 sqft
In southeast Nashville with easy access to I-24. The community amenities include weekly aerobics classes, two pools, and a dog park. The one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature nine-foot ceilings, laundry connections, and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:18pm
23 Units Available
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, handicapped-accessible community. Units have air conditioning and washer/dryer hookups. Plenty of shopping and dining at the nearby Global Mall at the Crossings. Commuters will like the proximity to I-24.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:58pm
Edge of Lake
3 Units Available
Noah's Landing
2570 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$879
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
1350 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Noah's Landing in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in La Vergne, TN

Finding an apartment in La Vergne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

La Vergne 2 BedroomsLa Vergne 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLa Vergne 3 BedroomsLa Vergne Accessible ApartmentsLa Vergne Apartments with Balcony
La Vergne Apartments with GarageLa Vergne Apartments with GymLa Vergne Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLa Vergne Apartments with Parking
La Vergne Apartments with PoolLa Vergne Apartments with Washer-DryerLa Vergne Dog Friendly ApartmentsLa Vergne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Columbia, TNBrentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University