For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2077929 to view more pictures of this property. Promo*** $250 off one months rent***This 4BR/2BA attached home offers an open living/kitchen area with vaulted beam ceilings, 2BR upstairs with bath and 2BR downstairs with bath, one car garage, enormous parking pad and yard. No pets.