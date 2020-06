Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Beautifully renovated house close to the square and shopping. $1300 per month same as deposit. Owner processing all applications, $40 application fee per adult. Pets are at the owners discretion with a $500 pet deposit. Move in Ready on 6/10. Please send agent applicants full names and email addresses for application from owner. Contact either agent with any questions.