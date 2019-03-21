2200 Drone

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets internet access furnished

Unit Amenities carpet furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet. Both private bedrooms and private full baths are upstairs with the convenience of upstairs hallway full size washer and dryer. All laminate and tile floors, except stairs, which are carpeted. Dining Room, Kitchen and Living Room are open concept with a half bath off of the kitchen. There is plenty of natural light and a patio located off of the living room which is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine at the end of the day or coffee in the morning. You must like dogs, as my 1 year old miniature terrier also resides in the space. She will keep you entertained and company as she loves people.



Seeking Male or Female roommate, No couples. Utilities & Internet are included.



About your roommate:



I am a quiet and easy going woman who loves to read, binge watch tv, work and CLEAN. I don't smoke and only drink occasionally, but have no issues with either, except smoking must be outside only. I work full time and love spending time with my sister's family and my granddaughter who live in Franklin. GracE Jo and I walk alot and I enjoy exercising when I can. I'm looking for a LOW or NO DRAMA housemate who is respectful, quiet and tidy.



