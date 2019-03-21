All apartments in Columbia
2200 Drone
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

2200 Drone

2200 Drone Way · (615) 810-9578
Location

2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN 38401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2200 Drone - Unit A · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet. Both private bedrooms and private full baths are upstairs with the convenience of upstairs hallway full size washer and dryer. All laminate and tile floors, except stairs, which are carpeted. Dining Room, Kitchen and Living Room are open concept with a half bath off of the kitchen. There is plenty of natural light and a patio located off of the living room which is perfect for enjoying a glass of wine at the end of the day or coffee in the morning. You must like dogs, as my 1 year old miniature terrier also resides in the space. She will keep you entertained and company as she loves people.

Seeking Male or Female roommate, No couples. Utilities & Internet are included.

About your roommate:

I am a quiet and easy going woman who loves to read, binge watch tv, work and CLEAN. I don't smoke and only drink occasionally, but have no issues with either, except smoking must be outside only. I work full time and love spending time with my sister's family and my granddaughter who live in Franklin. GracE Jo and I walk alot and I enjoy exercising when I can. I'm looking for a LOW or NO DRAMA housemate who is respectful, quiet and tidy.

(RLNE5854461)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2200 Drone have any available units?
2200 Drone has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2200 Drone have?
Some of 2200 Drone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2200 Drone currently offering any rent specials?
2200 Drone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2200 Drone pet-friendly?
Yes, 2200 Drone is pet friendly.
Does 2200 Drone offer parking?
No, 2200 Drone does not offer parking.
Does 2200 Drone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2200 Drone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2200 Drone have a pool?
No, 2200 Drone does not have a pool.
Does 2200 Drone have accessible units?
No, 2200 Drone does not have accessible units.
Does 2200 Drone have units with dishwashers?
No, 2200 Drone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2200 Drone have units with air conditioning?
No, 2200 Drone does not have units with air conditioning.
