Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance

Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery stores, and countless fine-dining restaurants. Northtowne Village offers pet friendly one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our expansive floor plans feature excessive storage and closet space, private balconies, full size washer and dryer connections and optional wood burning fireplaces. Our fantastic amenity package boasts a designer clubhouse with complimentary gourmet coffee bar, sparkling swimming pool with spacious sundeck, Wi-Fi pool access, business center, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour clothes care center, lighted tennis courts, relaxation picnic areas with grilling stations, and playground. Call today to schedule a personalized tour of our lovely community. Our experienced on-site staff is waiting to show you your new home