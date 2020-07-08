All apartments in Chattanooga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Northtowne Village

1011 Gadd Rd · (201) 771-8096
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! First month FREE for any move-ins before June 30th! Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Location

1011 Gadd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37343
Falling Water - Browntown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0613 · Avail. now

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 859 sqft

Unit 0516 · Avail. now

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0201 · Avail. Aug 29

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 0301 · Avail. Sep 27

$975

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

Unit 0601 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1030 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Northtowne Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
Welcome home to Northtowne Village Apartment Homes in Hixson, Tennessee! Our gorgeous apartment community is conveniently nestled just moments away from Signal Mountain as well as downtown Chattanooga, Northgate Mall, major shopping centers, grocery stores, and countless fine-dining restaurants. Northtowne Village offers pet friendly one, two and three bedroom apartment homes. Our expansive floor plans feature excessive storage and closet space, private balconies, full size washer and dryer connections and optional wood burning fireplaces. Our fantastic amenity package boasts a designer clubhouse with complimentary gourmet coffee bar, sparkling swimming pool with spacious sundeck, Wi-Fi pool access, business center, 24-hour fitness center, 24-hour clothes care center, lighted tennis courts, relaxation picnic areas with grilling stations, and playground. Call today to schedule a personalized tour of our lovely community. Our experienced on-site staff is waiting to show you your new home

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: $125
Move-in Fees: $200 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $20/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet
restrictions: Max weight: 50 lbs each pet
Parking Details: Garage lot. Open Surface Lot Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Northtowne Village have any available units?
Northtowne Village has 8 units available starting at $855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does Northtowne Village have?
Some of Northtowne Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Northtowne Village currently offering any rent specials?
Northtowne Village is offering the following rent specials: JUMP INTO SUMMER SAVINGS! First month FREE for any move-ins before June 30th! Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Is Northtowne Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Northtowne Village is pet friendly.
Does Northtowne Village offer parking?
Yes, Northtowne Village offers parking.
Does Northtowne Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Northtowne Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Northtowne Village have a pool?
Yes, Northtowne Village has a pool.
Does Northtowne Village have accessible units?
No, Northtowne Village does not have accessible units.
Does Northtowne Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Northtowne Village has units with dishwashers.

