929 Landings Drive

Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to Riverfront w/ Garage!!! - Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to the Riverfront w/ 2 Car Garage!!!



This bright and open townhome is located in the desirable community of Cameron Harbor with river views. Entry level has one bedroom with a full bath, which is secluded and perfect for an at home office. Second floor has large open kitchen and living area. Kitchen island makes this a great space for cooking and entertaining. Door to the balcony and small porch opens to the quiet green space in front of the home. Third floor has two bedroom, two full baths. This home has all the storage space; large walk in closets, linen closets and pantry. Private 2 car garage, this space comes with a guest pass as well for visitors to always have a place to park in the lot right across the street.

Walking distance to restaurants like Parkway Pourhouse, Scottie's and Blue Plate. Riverwalk access right outside the door and down the street from the Aquarium and Ross' Landing where there is always something to do!

Schedule a showing today!



BASICS

* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/

* Availability: Now!

* Pets Allowed: Yes

* Parking: 2 car garage, 1 pass for lot

* Lease Term: 1 year+



IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

* No Smoking

* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying. Application turn around time is 1-3 Business days

* Security Deposit: One Months Rent (-$250 nonrefundable Leasing Fee)

* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable

* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)



www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com

Contact Us:

O: (423)763-7026

O: (423)460-6000



