Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
929 Landings Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:01 PM

929 Landings Drive

929 Landings Dr · (423) 763-7026
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

929 Landings Dr, Chattanooga, TN 37402
Downtown Chattanooga

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 929 Landings Drive · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to Riverfront w/ Garage!!! - Spacious and Open 3 BR/3.5 BA Townhome close to the Riverfront w/ 2 Car Garage!!!

This bright and open townhome is located in the desirable community of Cameron Harbor with river views. Entry level has one bedroom with a full bath, which is secluded and perfect for an at home office. Second floor has large open kitchen and living area. Kitchen island makes this a great space for cooking and entertaining. Door to the balcony and small porch opens to the quiet green space in front of the home. Third floor has two bedroom, two full baths. This home has all the storage space; large walk in closets, linen closets and pantry. Private 2 car garage, this space comes with a guest pass as well for visitors to always have a place to park in the lot right across the street.
Walking distance to restaurants like Parkway Pourhouse, Scottie's and Blue Plate. Riverwalk access right outside the door and down the street from the Aquarium and Ross' Landing where there is always something to do!
Schedule a showing today!

BASICS
* Application Link: https://apply.rentscreener.com/keyrenter-chattanooga/
* Availability: Now!
* Pets Allowed: Yes
* Parking: 2 car garage, 1 pass for lot
* Lease Term: 1 year+

IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
* No Smoking
* Application Fee is $45 per Adult, Non-Refundable. Please review Keyrenters Application Criteria prior to applying. Application turn around time is 1-3 Business days
* Security Deposit: One Months Rent (-$250 nonrefundable Leasing Fee)
* Pet Fee: $250 nonrefundable
* $20 monthly MRA (Admin Fee)

www.KeyrenterChattanooga.com
Contact Us:
O: (423)763-7026
O: (423)460-6000

(RLNE5617709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Landings Drive have any available units?
929 Landings Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 Landings Drive have?
Some of 929 Landings Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Landings Drive currently offering any rent specials?
929 Landings Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Landings Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Landings Drive is pet friendly.
Does 929 Landings Drive offer parking?
Yes, 929 Landings Drive does offer parking.
Does 929 Landings Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 Landings Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Landings Drive have a pool?
Yes, 929 Landings Drive has a pool.
Does 929 Landings Drive have accessible units?
No, 929 Landings Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Landings Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 Landings Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
