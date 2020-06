Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking new construction

NEW CONSTRUCTION RENTAL in the heart of Hill City! This 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath home is just a quick bike ride to everything in North Chattanooga, Frazier Avenue and Downtown! This 1 level home includes open floor plan, large, oversized windows, beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and front and back porches. Low maintenance yard make this home hard to pass up.