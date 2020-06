Amenities

This is a recently updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house within walking distance of Coolidge park and shops. Zoned for and in walking distance of award winning Normal Park lower and upper schools. It has off street parking with water and internet included in monthly rent. It has a living and dining space partially open to a large kitchen with lots of counter space. The numerous windows allow a flood of light in. Lounge on the deck overlooking the street or in the secluded and intimate space behind the house. Water and internet included. Pets negotiable. Unit can be rented partially furnished.

