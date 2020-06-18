5216 Donlyn B

Amenities

This is a very nice duplex that been renovated to include new: paint and wood flooring throughout entire unit, updated bathroom & kitchen. The appliances include a stove & refrigerator and there are hookups for a washer & dryer. The home also includes Central Heat and AC. A minimum of a 1 year lease is required, however, I prefer a 2 year lease. I am looking for tenants with good rental history of paying on-time. If you meet this qualification and you are interested in a very nice rental home, please give me a call. The security deposit is $785 and there is a $35 application fee. The duplex is available immediately. Absolutely no pets and no smokers! Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard care is provided. If the ad is up that means that it is still available.

No Pets Allowed



