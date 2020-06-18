All apartments in Chattanooga
Find more places like 5216 Donlyn B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chattanooga, TN
/
5216 Donlyn B
Last updated March 31 2020 at 9:37 AM

5216 Donlyn B

5216 Donlyn Drive · (615) 878-2971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Chattanooga
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5216 Donlyn Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37343
Dupont - Murray Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$785

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
2 Bed / 1 Bath - Excellent Condition - Property Id: 251754

This is a very nice duplex that been renovated to include new: paint and wood flooring throughout entire unit, updated bathroom & kitchen. The appliances include a stove & refrigerator and there are hookups for a washer & dryer. The home also includes Central Heat and AC. A minimum of a 1 year lease is required, however, I prefer a 2 year lease. I am looking for tenants with good rental history of paying on-time. If you meet this qualification and you are interested in a very nice rental home, please give me a call. The security deposit is $785 and there is a $35 application fee. The duplex is available immediately. Absolutely no pets and no smokers! Tenant is responsible for utilities, yard care is provided. If the ad is up that means that it is still available.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251754
Property Id 251754

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5669607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5216 Donlyn B have any available units?
5216 Donlyn B has a unit available for $785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 5216 Donlyn B have?
Some of 5216 Donlyn B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5216 Donlyn B currently offering any rent specials?
5216 Donlyn B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5216 Donlyn B pet-friendly?
No, 5216 Donlyn B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 5216 Donlyn B offer parking?
No, 5216 Donlyn B does not offer parking.
Does 5216 Donlyn B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5216 Donlyn B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5216 Donlyn B have a pool?
No, 5216 Donlyn B does not have a pool.
Does 5216 Donlyn B have accessible units?
No, 5216 Donlyn B does not have accessible units.
Does 5216 Donlyn B have units with dishwashers?
No, 5216 Donlyn B does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5216 Donlyn B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Maclellan
721 Broad Street
Chattanooga, TN 37402
Parc 1346
1346 Gunbarrel Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
The Grove at Hickory Valley
1521 Hickory Valley Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37421
Mary Locke Apartments
301 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Coolidge Landing
434 Frazier Avenue
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Rise at Signal Mountain
1185 Mountain Creek Rd
Chattanooga, TN 37405
125 Cherokee
125 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405
5 Points Northshore
328 Cherokee Boulevard
Chattanooga, TN 37405

Similar Pages

Chattanooga 1 BedroomsChattanooga 2 Bedrooms
Chattanooga Apartments with ParkingChattanooga Dog Friendly Apartments
Chattanooga Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, TNCartersville, GATullahoma, TNSoddy-Daisy, TN
Collegedale, TNJasper, GARed Bank, TNSignal Mountain, TN
Rome, GAManchester, TNAthens, TNEast Ridge, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ChattanoogaNorth Chattanooga Hill City UtcFriends Of Mountain Creek
Hickory Valley Hamilton PlaceNorthgate Big RidgeWoodmore Dalewood
Westview Mountain ShadowsBushtown Highland Park

Apartments Near Colleges

The University of Tennessee-ChattanoogaSouthern Adventist University
Lee University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity