Chattanooga, TN
480 River St
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

480 River St

480 River Street · (423) 718-8638
Location

480 River Street, Chattanooga, TN 37405
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Riviera Villas! This one bedroom condo is located in the desirable North Shore area, walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that downtown has to offer! You will enjoy the convenience of beautiful Coolidge Park in your backyard with the Walnut Street Bridge to enjoy the beauty of Chattanooga River Front.This condo has been totally remodeled from ceiling to floor. All furniture and accessories are furnished by owner including water, garbage and 2 parking places in a gated community and HOA fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480 River St have any available units?
480 River St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 480 River St have?
Some of 480 River St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480 River St currently offering any rent specials?
480 River St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480 River St pet-friendly?
No, 480 River St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 480 River St offer parking?
Yes, 480 River St does offer parking.
Does 480 River St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480 River St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480 River St have a pool?
No, 480 River St does not have a pool.
Does 480 River St have accessible units?
No, 480 River St does not have accessible units.
Does 480 River St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480 River St has units with dishwashers.
