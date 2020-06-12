480 River St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Welcome to Riviera Villas! This one bedroom condo is located in the desirable North Shore area, walking distance to shops, restaurants, grocery stores and all that downtown has to offer! You will enjoy the convenience of beautiful Coolidge Park in your backyard with the Walnut Street Bridge to enjoy the beauty of Chattanooga River Front.This condo has been totally remodeled from ceiling to floor. All furniture and accessories are furnished by owner including water, garbage and 2 parking places in a gated community and HOA fees!