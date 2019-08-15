3917 N Quail Ln

Amenities

2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring.



On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood and the bathroom has tile flooring.



The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Microwave

Washer

Dryer



The home is also located in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Kroger and Starbucks. Large comfortable rooms. Open plan kitchen.



Additional information:

Total Electric Service

Water Included!

Heat Pump

Central Cooling System

Storage Area

Carport

1 Car Garage



Pets not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



No Pets Allowed



