Chattanooga, TN
3917 N Quail Ln
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

3917 N Quail Ln

3917 North Quail Lane · (423) 888-0125
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3917 North Quail Lane, Chattanooga, TN 37415
Friends of Mountain Creek

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3917 N Quail Ln · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 913 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
2 bed / 1 bath home - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom and 1 bath home located in Red Bank! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms have carpet flooring.

On the main floor, you will find a spacious living room. The kitchen has hardwood and the bathroom has tile flooring.

The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Microwave
Washer
Dryer

The home is also located in a quiet neighborhood, walking distance to Kroger and Starbucks. Large comfortable rooms. Open plan kitchen.

Additional information:
Total Electric Service
Water Included!
Heat Pump
Central Cooling System
Storage Area
Carport
1 Car Garage

Pets not accepted. Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5811058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 N Quail Ln have any available units?
3917 N Quail Ln has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 N Quail Ln have?
Some of 3917 N Quail Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 N Quail Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3917 N Quail Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 N Quail Ln pet-friendly?
No, 3917 N Quail Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 3917 N Quail Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3917 N Quail Ln does offer parking.
Does 3917 N Quail Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3917 N Quail Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 N Quail Ln have a pool?
No, 3917 N Quail Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3917 N Quail Ln have accessible units?
No, 3917 N Quail Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 N Quail Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 N Quail Ln has units with dishwashers.
