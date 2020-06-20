All apartments in Chattanooga
2707 Woodside Street.
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:20 AM

2707 Woodside Street

2707 Woodside Street · (423) 509-7067
Location

2707 Woodside Street, Chattanooga, TN 37407
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1584 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
1 Acre Lot,
1528 sqft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2707 Woodside Street have any available units?
2707 Woodside Street has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
Is 2707 Woodside Street currently offering any rent specials?
2707 Woodside Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2707 Woodside Street pet-friendly?
No, 2707 Woodside Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chattanooga.
Does 2707 Woodside Street offer parking?
No, 2707 Woodside Street does not offer parking.
Does 2707 Woodside Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2707 Woodside Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2707 Woodside Street have a pool?
No, 2707 Woodside Street does not have a pool.
Does 2707 Woodside Street have accessible units?
No, 2707 Woodside Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2707 Woodside Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2707 Woodside Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2707 Woodside Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2707 Woodside Street has units with air conditioning.

