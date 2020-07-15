1407 S. Lyerly Street

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Conveniently located, Newly renovated 3 Bedroom near Downtown - Don't miss this newly renovated, 3 Bedroom with carpet, Kitchen and Living room floor like new. You will love this location near E Main in the Highland Park area. The home has like new Stainless Steel Stove & Double sided Refrigerator. It comes with Washer & Dryer connection and central Heat & Air.



S8 is accepted at this property with 1 year good, variable rental history.



Pet friendly-certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply (Pets are accepted with $50 pet rent paid per month). Only up to 2 pets are allowed at this property. Renter's insurance required with pet.



Central HVAC with electric heat



Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.



(RLNE5210167)