Last updated July 15 2020

1407 S. Lyerly Street

1407 South Lyerly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1407 South Lyerly Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Ridgedale - Oak Grove - Clifton Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Conveniently located, Newly renovated 3 Bedroom near Downtown - Don't miss this newly renovated, 3 Bedroom with carpet, Kitchen and Living room floor like new. You will love this location near E Main in the Highland Park area. The home has like new Stainless Steel Stove & Double sided Refrigerator. It comes with Washer & Dryer connection and central Heat & Air.

S8 is accepted at this property with 1 year good, variable rental history.

Pet friendly-certain breeds and size restrictions and fees apply (Pets are accepted with $50 pet rent paid per month). Only up to 2 pets are allowed at this property. Renter's insurance required with pet.

Central HVAC with electric heat

Please call Greyhaven Realty Management Co. to schedule a viewing (423-648-6676)

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening;. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5210167)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have any available units?
1407 S. Lyerly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chattanooga, TN.
How much is rent in Chattanooga, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Chattanooga Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have?
Some of 1407 S. Lyerly Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 S. Lyerly Street currently offering any rent specials?
1407 S. Lyerly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 S. Lyerly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1407 S. Lyerly Street is pet friendly.
Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street offer parking?
No, 1407 S. Lyerly Street does not offer parking.
Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1407 S. Lyerly Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have a pool?
No, 1407 S. Lyerly Street does not have a pool.
Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have accessible units?
No, 1407 S. Lyerly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 S. Lyerly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1407 S. Lyerly Street does not have units with dishwashers.
