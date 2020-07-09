699 Winding Branch Road

Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Large 2 Story Home Located off of Hwy 274/Allison Circle in the Creeks Edge Subdivision. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 3.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area off of Kitchen which includes the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Upstairs has a large Bonus/Loft Area for additional living space. Laundry Room has Washer and Dryer. Lots of Closets for Storage. 2 Car Garage. Deck with large back yard. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.
(RLNE5518459)