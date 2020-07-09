All apartments in York County
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

699 Winding Branch Road

699 Winding Branch Road · No Longer Available
Location

699 Winding Branch Road, York County, SC 29732

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Large 2 Story Home Located off of Hwy 274/Allison Circle in the Creeks Edge Subdivision. 5 Bedrooms (Master on Main Level), 3.5 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room Area off of Kitchen which includes the Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Upstairs has a large Bonus/Loft Area for additional living space. Laundry Room has Washer and Dryer. Lots of Closets for Storage. 2 Car Garage. Deck with large back yard. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.

(RLNE5518459)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Winding Branch Road have any available units?
699 Winding Branch Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 699 Winding Branch Road have?
Some of 699 Winding Branch Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Winding Branch Road currently offering any rent specials?
699 Winding Branch Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Winding Branch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 699 Winding Branch Road is pet friendly.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road offer parking?
Yes, 699 Winding Branch Road offers parking.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 699 Winding Branch Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road have a pool?
No, 699 Winding Branch Road does not have a pool.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road have accessible units?
No, 699 Winding Branch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 699 Winding Branch Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 699 Winding Branch Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 699 Winding Branch Road does not have units with air conditioning.
