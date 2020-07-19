617 Colbert Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Master on Main 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath Town-home with Garage - This beautiful brick front 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome is centrally located in Fairway Townes within Regent Park minutes from I-77. The home is open and spacious with tons of light and a single car garage and double car driveway. The inviting kitchen features a bay window breakfast area, pantry and open concept to the great room with vaulted ceilings. The black appliance package include a gas range, dishwasher, refrigerator, built in microwave and disposal. The great room has a gas fireplace and French doors to the private back patio. The Master bedroom conveniently located on the main floor has trey ceilings and a large private bath with soaking tub and separate walk in shower in addition to the walk in closet. A powder room and laundry finish out the main floor. Upstairs is an oversized loft overlooking the great room. This space would be perfect for an office or additional living area. The 2 additional bedrooms both boast walk in closets and share a full size bathroom. There is an upstairs storage room with access to a semi-floored attic space for additional storage needs.



Directions to the property from Fort Mill our office: Left onto Hwy 160. Right onto SC-460. Left onto Gold Hill Road. Left onto Business Hwy 21. Left onto Heritage Blvd. Right onto Kite Dr. Left onto Colbert Way.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Property is also on Rently lock-box for self-showing!



Directions are as follows:

1. Create an account on Rently.com

2. Verify your account with a one-time $0.99 charge to confirm your identity.

3. Tour during Open House hours (8am-8:30pm)

4. Obtain a personal lockbox code for one time access.

5. After viewing, secure the home and return the key.

6. Fill out a viewing survey after visit.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



