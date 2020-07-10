All apartments in York County
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3012 Stargazer Lane

3012 Stargazer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3012 Stargazer Lane, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

granite counters
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
**50% off the first full months rent** - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 garage bath Townhome located in Fort Mill, Summerlake Community! This townhome is an end unit, turn-key home and features 9" first floor ceiling, an owners suite with 2 closets, dual-bowl vanity with tile flooring, SS appliances, granite countertops in kitchen & master bath, large kitchen island, and tiled backsplash and a large loft on upper level. Community features Club House, Lake, Playground, Pool, Recreation Area, and Walking Trails. Home is close to Ballantyne, Shopping and Restaurants.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3843060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

