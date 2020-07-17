Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

1729 Fieldcrest Circle Available 08/07/20 Large Brick Home Minutes from I-77 - This recently updated large brick home is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining and only minutes from I-77. There is a living room, family room with a wood burning stove and a dining room. The kitchen has many upgrades with a dishwasher, smooth top stove and side-by-side refrigerator. The vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and dining room add to the overall airy feel. There is a carport and laundry room with additional storage. The large back deck overlooks the fenced back yard.



Directions to property: Left onto Ebenezer. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Mt. Gallant. Right onto Fieldcrest.



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



No Cats Allowed



