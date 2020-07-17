All apartments in York County
1729 Fieldcrest Circle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1729 Fieldcrest Circle

1729 Fieldcrest Circle · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1729 Fieldcrest Circle, York County, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1729 Fieldcrest Circle · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1729 Fieldcrest Circle Available 08/07/20 Large Brick Home Minutes from I-77 - This recently updated large brick home is conveniently located within walking distance to shopping and dining and only minutes from I-77. There is a living room, family room with a wood burning stove and a dining room. The kitchen has many upgrades with a dishwasher, smooth top stove and side-by-side refrigerator. The vaulted ceilings in the kitchen and dining room add to the overall airy feel. There is a carport and laundry room with additional storage. The large back deck overlooks the fenced back yard.

Directions to property: Left onto Ebenezer. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Mt. Gallant. Right onto Fieldcrest.

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3954035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have any available units?
1729 Fieldcrest Circle has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have?
Some of 1729 Fieldcrest Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1729 Fieldcrest Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1729 Fieldcrest Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1729 Fieldcrest Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle offers parking.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have a pool?
No, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have accessible units?
No, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1729 Fieldcrest Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1729 Fieldcrest Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
