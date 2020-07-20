114 Thomas Ave

Amenities
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Cottage Home Located in Fort Mill, SC on a large wooded lot, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Living Room and Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Has Laundry Room off of Kitchen with Washer/Dryer. Property has a very large detached 2 Car Garage/Workshop. Also has a Large Storage Building. Carport.
Large Deck on the back of the house. Partially fenced yard. Nice side porch, great for a swing. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.
(RLNE4868536)