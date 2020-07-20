All apartments in York County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:54 AM

114 Thomas Ave

114 Thomas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

114 Thomas Avenue, York County, SC 29715

Amenities

Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Very Cute Cottage Home Located in Fort Mill, SC on a large wooded lot, 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Open Floor Plan with Living Room and Dining Room. Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Microwave. Has Laundry Room off of Kitchen with Washer/Dryer. Property has a very large detached 2 Car Garage/Workshop. Also has a Large Storage Building. Carport.
Large Deck on the back of the house. Partially fenced yard. Nice side porch, great for a swing. Single Family Only.
No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Thomas Ave have any available units?
114 Thomas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in York County, SC.
What amenities does 114 Thomas Ave have?
Some of 114 Thomas Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Thomas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
114 Thomas Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Thomas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 114 Thomas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in York County.
Does 114 Thomas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 114 Thomas Ave offers parking.
Does 114 Thomas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Thomas Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Thomas Ave have a pool?
No, 114 Thomas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 114 Thomas Ave have accessible units?
No, 114 Thomas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Thomas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Thomas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 114 Thomas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 Thomas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
