York County, SC
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 12:27 PM

1056 Chateau Crossing Drive

1056 Chateau Crossing Drive · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1121797
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1056 Chateau Crossing Drive, York County, SC 29715

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,463

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!!

VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL

WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.COM

Come experience luxury apartment living at it’s best! Our homes are conveniently located in one of the most desirable areas and top rated school districts in Fort Mill. Our gorgeous apartments feature upgrades such as granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, crown molding, garden tubs, and more! Our community boasts a luxurious designer swimming pool with grills, relaxing covered cabana area, a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness facility, a 24-hour laundry facility, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and award winning schools. Your new home awaits… live beautiful.

WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.COM

OFFICE: 803.228.0057 - CALL TODAY

DIRECT LEASING LINE: 803.627.5817 - CALL OR TEXT TODAY

2 BEDROOMS FROM $1188
3 BEDROOMS FROM $1371

RENT SPECIAL NOW ON!
ADMIN FEE WAIVED FOR MILITARY AND 55+

APARTMENT FEATURES:

Dishwasher
Stainless Steel Appliances
Washer Dryer Hookups
Granite Countertops
LED lighting
Breakfast Bar
Low Hanging Bar Lights
Patio/Balcony
2 Full Bathrooms
Oversized Garden Style Tub
Walk in closets
Vinyl Floor Options
Accent Wall Options
9 Ft Ceilings
Crown Molding
Double-basin stainless steel sink
Porcelain commodes

TWO BEDROOM LAYOUT – 1146 sq ft
TWO BEDROOM WITH PATIO LAYOUT – 1200 sq ft
TWO BEDROOM LAYOUT – 1226 sq ft

COMMUNITY AMENITIES:

24 Hour Gym
Sparkling Pool
Pet Park
Playground
Laundry Facilities
Laundry machine rentals available
Private storage rental available

LOCATION:

1069 Chateau Crossing Drive
Fort Mill, SC, 29715

CRITERIA:

**Must pass credit and criminal background check**
**Must earn 3 x the monthly rent before tax**
**No prior evictions or eviction filings**
**Security Deposit $200**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have any available units?
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive has a unit available for $1,463 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have?
Some of 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1056 Chateau Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive offer parking?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive has a pool.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1056 Chateau Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
