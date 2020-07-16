1056 Chateau Crossing Drive

Amenities

1 month FREE or Reduced Rates on all 12 month leases! (select units) Must Move In November!! Application fees at $25 for a limited time!!



VILLAS AT FORT MILL – 1069 CHATEAU CROSSING DRIVE, FORT MILL



WWW.VILLASFORTMILL.COM



Come experience luxury apartment living at it’s best! Our homes are conveniently located in one of the most desirable areas and top rated school districts in Fort Mill. Our gorgeous apartments feature upgrades such as granite counter tops, espresso cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, crown molding, garden tubs, and more! Our community boasts a luxurious designer swimming pool with grills, relaxing covered cabana area, a fully-equipped 24-hour fitness facility, a 24-hour laundry facility, 24-hour emergency maintenance, and award winning schools. Your new home awaits… live beautiful.



OFFICE: 803.228.0057 - CALL TODAY



DIRECT LEASING LINE: 803.627.5817 - CALL OR TEXT TODAY



2 BEDROOMS FROM $1188

3 BEDROOMS FROM $1371



RENT SPECIAL NOW ON!

ADMIN FEE WAIVED FOR MILITARY AND 55+



APARTMENT FEATURES:



Dishwasher

Stainless Steel Appliances

Washer Dryer Hookups

Granite Countertops

LED lighting

Breakfast Bar

Low Hanging Bar Lights

Patio/Balcony

2 Full Bathrooms

Oversized Garden Style Tub

Walk in closets

Vinyl Floor Options

Accent Wall Options

9 Ft Ceilings

Crown Molding

Double-basin stainless steel sink

Porcelain commodes



TWO BEDROOM LAYOUT – 1146 sq ft

TWO BEDROOM WITH PATIO LAYOUT – 1200 sq ft

TWO BEDROOM LAYOUT – 1226 sq ft



COMMUNITY AMENITIES:



24 Hour Gym

Sparkling Pool

Pet Park

Playground

Laundry Facilities

Laundry machine rentals available

Private storage rental available



LOCATION:



1069 Chateau Crossing Drive

Fort Mill, SC, 29715



CRITERIA:



**Must pass credit and criminal background check**

**Must earn 3 x the monthly rent before tax**

**No prior evictions or eviction filings**

**Security Deposit $200**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.