109 Current Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Convenient one-level living just 15 minutes from the city. The four spacious bedrooms and two large living spaces give you plenty of room for relaxing with family and friends. Don't worry about lining up for the bathroom, as this home has two full bathrooms, including a private master bath with dual sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. Cook up delicious meals with ease in the gorgeous, open kitchen with center island and ample cabinet space. Don't miss out on this amazing home and schedule your showing today!