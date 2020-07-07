All apartments in Welcome
109 Current Dr

109 Current Drive · (855) 440-8532
Location

109 Current Drive, Welcome, SC 29611

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1467 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Convenient one-level living just 15 minutes from the city. The four spacious bedrooms and two large living spaces give you plenty of room for relaxing with family and friends. Don't worry about lining up for the bathroom, as this home has two full bathrooms, including a private master bath with dual sinks, shower stall, and garden tub. Cook up delicious meals with ease in the gorgeous, open kitchen with center island and ample cabinet space. Don't miss out on this amazing home and schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 Current Dr have any available units?
109 Current Dr has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 109 Current Dr currently offering any rent specials?
109 Current Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 Current Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 109 Current Dr is pet friendly.
Does 109 Current Dr offer parking?
No, 109 Current Dr does not offer parking.
Does 109 Current Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 Current Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 Current Dr have a pool?
No, 109 Current Dr does not have a pool.
Does 109 Current Dr have accessible units?
No, 109 Current Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 109 Current Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 Current Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 109 Current Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 109 Current Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
