Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:19 PM

166 Anderson Drive

166 Anderson Drive · (864) 735-0337
Location

166 Anderson Drive, Spartanburg County, SC 29302

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Peaceful, private, and the perfect fit for a family! You'll love the changes in this quaint, comfortable home with quiet neighbors, and the extremely large backyard. Experience the quiet of the suburbs, with the budget-friendly home that fits all your needs. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a family room that can also double as a 4th bedroom. Perfect square footage, fenced yard, storage building, and all space you would need for a growing family unit. Great parking situation with an awning to keep your primary vehicle out of the elements. A charming back yard area to relax and/or cookout, open grass areas to enjoy and a throw the football or kick the soccer ball around. Standard Application Fee $50 Security Deposit: $0 or 1 months rent (ask about our zero deposit insurance program) Pet screening through third party mandatory. Bonus Amenities W/D hookups Plenty of yard space for your animals Garage/storage onsite

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 166 Anderson Drive have any available units?
166 Anderson Drive has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 166 Anderson Drive have?
Some of 166 Anderson Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 166 Anderson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
166 Anderson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 166 Anderson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 166 Anderson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 166 Anderson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 166 Anderson Drive offers parking.
Does 166 Anderson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 166 Anderson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 166 Anderson Drive have a pool?
No, 166 Anderson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 166 Anderson Drive have accessible units?
No, 166 Anderson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 166 Anderson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 166 Anderson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 166 Anderson Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 166 Anderson Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
