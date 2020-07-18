166 Anderson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Peaceful, private, and the perfect fit for a family! You'll love the changes in this quaint, comfortable home with quiet neighbors, and the extremely large backyard. Experience the quiet of the suburbs, with the budget-friendly home that fits all your needs. This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a family room that can also double as a 4th bedroom. Perfect square footage, fenced yard, storage building, and all space you would need for a growing family unit. Great parking situation with an awning to keep your primary vehicle out of the elements. A charming back yard area to relax and/or cookout, open grass areas to enjoy and a throw the football or kick the soccer ball around. Standard Application Fee $50 Security Deposit: $0 or 1 months rent (ask about our zero deposit insurance program) Pet screening through third party mandatory. Bonus Amenities W/D hookups Plenty of yard space for your animals Garage/storage onsite