11 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with move-in specials

So goes the slogan at the city’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department — and if you ask the people, most of them will agree. Rock Hill, South Carolina offers a unique combination of Northern-style modernity with Southern politeness and hospitality. A tour through the city will reveal grassy suburban parks and the smell of Deep South pulled pork on the grill (locals note South Carolina is “all about barbecue” and shouldn’t be confused with the gumbos or stews of Georgia or Louisiana.) The small-town suburb sits just 25 miles across the state line from Charlotte, N.C. (locals there note Charlotte is “all about Nascar and B of A debit card fees and should not be confused with quiet sports or corporate altruism") and is situated in York County, a part of the Olde English District. See more