Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:50 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Rock Hill, SC with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rock Hill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free... Read Guide >
Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
34 Units Available
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1295 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Come Home. Imagine a community rich with activity nestled in a natural lush Carolina landscape. There is no need for a escape when you can do so stepping out of your own front door.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr, Rock Hill, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1167 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,339
1316 sqft
Spacious units featuring fully equipped kitchens with black appliances, separate dining areas, wall-to-wall carpeting, and walk-in closets. Just off I-10 within walking distance of Fabra Elementary School.
Results within 10 miles of Rock Hill
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
27 Units Available
Enclave at Bailes Ridge
1004 Bailes Ridge Ave, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1405 sqft
Welcome to Enclave at Bailes Ridge Apartment HomesIndian Land's luxury apartment community, Enclave at Bailes Ridge, is setting a new standard in apartment home living.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
24 Units Available
Yorkshire
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,042
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
900 sqft
Located near the Steele Creek area. On-site playground, business café, fitness studio, and lanai with a grilling area. Spacious interiors with walk-in closets, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
34 Units Available
Legacy Fort Mill
700 Gates Mills Dr, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1351 sqft
Beautiful community offers saltwater pool, community activities and 24-hour gym. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature garden soaking tubs and quartz countertops. The Barnyard Flea Market and Walmart Supercenter are a short drive away.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
20 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1508 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand-new apartments featuring upscale interiors, spacious floor plans, a fire pit and brick pizza oven, and an indoor basketball court. In tony Ballantyne, near restaurants, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
25 Units Available
Ballantyne East
Legacy Ballantyne
9200 Otter Creek Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,140
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1442 sqft
A pool with sundeck, a gym with virtual training and a yoga zone, and garage parking make living at these one- to three-bedroom Ballantyne apartments a dream. Moments from Uptown Charlotte, South Park and I-485.
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
$
6 Units Available
The Commons at Fort Mill
221 Embassy Dr, Fort Mill, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
1229 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Commons at Fort Mill in Fort Mill. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
The Indigo at Cross Creek
2001 Cramer Circle, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1299 sqft
A short drive from I-77 and Highway 521, these homes feature plush carpeting, designer light fixtures, and high ceilings. Community amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool, a putting green, and grilling stations.
Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
208 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1350 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
58 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
15 Units Available
Beckett Farms
1111 Gennett Cir, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,131
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1372 sqft
Our office is now open by appointment only. Contact us to schedule an appointment. If you are sick, please stay home.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
240 Units Available
Capital Club at Indian Land
2278 Capital Club Way, Fort Mill, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1434 sqft
Move-in by 7/31 and get TWO MONTHS FREE!!
City Guide for Rock Hill, SC

So goes the slogan at the city’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department — and if you ask the people, most of them will agree. Rock Hill, South Carolina offers a unique combination of Northern-style modernity with Southern politeness and hospitality. A tour through the city will reveal grassy suburban parks and the smell of Deep South pulled pork on the grill (locals note South Carolina is “all about barbecue” and shouldn’t be confused with the gumbos or stews of Georgia or Louisiana.) The small-town suburb sits just 25 miles across the state line from Charlotte, N.C. (locals there note Charlotte is “all about Nascar and B of A debit card fees and should not be confused with quiet sports or corporate altruism") and is situated in York County, a part of the Olde English District. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Rock Hill, SC

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Rock Hill apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Rock Hill apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

