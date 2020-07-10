784 Grier Street

Amenities

Three Bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with garage - This three bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home is convenient to downtown Rock Hill and Rock Hill Country Club. This home features an eat-in kitchen, which includes a refrigerator and a new stove. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and single car garage. New LVT flooring has been installed throughout and the home is freshly painted. This home also has a large yard, gas water heater, gas heat, and central AC.



*No smoking inside home*



Lease Terms: One Year.



