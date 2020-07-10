All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:33 AM

784 Grier Street

784 Grier Street · No Longer Available
Location

784 Grier Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Three Bedroom 1.5 bathroom home with garage - This three bedroom 1.5 bathroom brick home is convenient to downtown Rock Hill and Rock Hill Country Club. This home features an eat-in kitchen, which includes a refrigerator and a new stove. There is a large laundry room with washer and dryer connections, and single car garage. New LVT flooring has been installed throughout and the home is freshly painted. This home also has a large yard, gas water heater, gas heat, and central AC.

Pet Policy: No Pets.

*No smoking inside home*

Directions to the property from our office: Right onto Ebenezer Rd.; turn right onto Oakland Ave.; turn left onto Main St; turn right onto Saluda St.; Turn right onto Albright Rd/Saluda St; turn right onto Grier St; home will be on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 784 Grier Street have any available units?
784 Grier Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 784 Grier Street have?
Some of 784 Grier Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage.
Is 784 Grier Street currently offering any rent specials?
784 Grier Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 784 Grier Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 784 Grier Street is pet friendly.
Does 784 Grier Street offer parking?
Yes, 784 Grier Street offers parking.
Does 784 Grier Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 784 Grier Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 784 Grier Street have a pool?
No, 784 Grier Street does not have a pool.
Does 784 Grier Street have accessible units?
No, 784 Grier Street does not have accessible units.
Does 784 Grier Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 784 Grier Street does not have units with dishwashers.
