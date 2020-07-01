764 Emorywood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry 24hr maintenance

Across from Cherry Park/Cherry Rd. convenient to I-77, this full-brick 3 BR, 1 full bath ranch has laminate wood floors throughout, neutral paint and lots of windows providing welcoming natural light. Fantastic yard has lots of space for outdoor fun and offers a large outbuilding and a rear covered porch. This home has great space including a combination living room/dining room, and a bright and sunny kitchen with space for a breakfast table. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. There is an additional 230 s.f. of walk-out basement! Convenient location to highways and shopping!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.