Rock Hill, SC
764 Emorywood Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 11:15 PM

764 Emorywood Avenue

764 Emorywood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

764 Emorywood Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
Across from Cherry Park/Cherry Rd. convenient to I-77, this full-brick 3 BR, 1 full bath ranch has laminate wood floors throughout, neutral paint and lots of windows providing welcoming natural light. Fantastic yard has lots of space for outdoor fun and offers a large outbuilding and a rear covered porch. This home has great space including a combination living room/dining room, and a bright and sunny kitchen with space for a breakfast table. Separate laundry room with washer/dryer connections. There is an additional 230 s.f. of walk-out basement! Convenient location to highways and shopping!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 Emorywood Avenue have any available units?
764 Emorywood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 764 Emorywood Avenue have?
Some of 764 Emorywood Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 Emorywood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
764 Emorywood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 Emorywood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 764 Emorywood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 764 Emorywood Avenue offer parking?
No, 764 Emorywood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 764 Emorywood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 764 Emorywood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 Emorywood Avenue have a pool?
No, 764 Emorywood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 764 Emorywood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 764 Emorywood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 764 Emorywood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 Emorywood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

