Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

737 Pinebough Lane Available 09/20/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home! - Great home with a lot of features! Kitchen offers a breakfast bar with a double door stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave and nice tile back-splash. Huge Florida room that runs across the back of the home out looking the fenced back yard! Master suite with cathedral ceiling and bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Big bonus room over the two car garage. Located on cul-de-sac!



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable at this property. Once we have an approved application we can contact the homeowner



Directions to the property from our Rock Hill office: Right on Ebenezer, left onto India Hook,turn left onto Pinebough Lane.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3270462)