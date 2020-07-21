All apartments in Rock Hill
737 Pinebough Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

737 Pinebough Lane

737 Pinebough Lane · No Longer Available
Location

737 Pinebough Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732
The Pines at India Hook

Amenities

737 Pinebough Lane Available 09/20/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home! - Great home with a lot of features! Kitchen offers a breakfast bar with a double door stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave and nice tile back-splash. Huge Florida room that runs across the back of the home out looking the fenced back yard! Master suite with cathedral ceiling and bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Big bonus room over the two car garage. Located on cul-de-sac!

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable at this property. Once we have an approved application we can contact the homeowner

Directions to the property from our Rock Hill office: Right on Ebenezer, left onto India Hook,turn left onto Pinebough Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3270462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 737 Pinebough Lane have any available units?
737 Pinebough Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 737 Pinebough Lane have?
Some of 737 Pinebough Lane's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 737 Pinebough Lane currently offering any rent specials?
737 Pinebough Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 737 Pinebough Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 737 Pinebough Lane is pet friendly.
Does 737 Pinebough Lane offer parking?
Yes, 737 Pinebough Lane offers parking.
Does 737 Pinebough Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 737 Pinebough Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 737 Pinebough Lane have a pool?
No, 737 Pinebough Lane does not have a pool.
Does 737 Pinebough Lane have accessible units?
No, 737 Pinebough Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 737 Pinebough Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 737 Pinebough Lane has units with dishwashers.
