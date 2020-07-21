Amenities
737 Pinebough Lane Available 09/20/19 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home! - Great home with a lot of features! Kitchen offers a breakfast bar with a double door stainless steel refrigerator, gas stove, built-in microwave and nice tile back-splash. Huge Florida room that runs across the back of the home out looking the fenced back yard! Master suite with cathedral ceiling and bath has a separate shower and garden tub. Big bonus room over the two car garage. Located on cul-de-sac!
Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable at this property. Once we have an approved application we can contact the homeowner
Directions to the property from our Rock Hill office: Right on Ebenezer, left onto India Hook,turn left onto Pinebough Lane.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***
