722 Tavern Court

Available soon is this great 3-bedroom, 2-bath end unit townhome in Rock Hill. This home is in a great location near shopping and restuarants. This home has over 1,200 sq. ft. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the main level! The kitchen is open to the dining area and has sight lines to the living room. The living room has a 2-story ceiling with lots of windows and natural light. The master bedroom is on the main level. The master bathroom has double sinks and a stall shower. The main level has the washer/dryer connections. The other 2 bedrooms are on the second floor and both are a good size. The back has a patio for grilling with wooded view and privacy fence on the sides. This is a great home and will rent quickly. This is a non-smoking home and renter's insurance is required. Sorry, no pets allowed. Good credit and rental history required. The home is available for move-in around February 23rd for only $1150/month and the security deposit is 1 month's rent. Call now to schedule a showing.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.