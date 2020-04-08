All apartments in Rock Hill
657 Montgomery Dr.
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:38 AM

657 Montgomery Dr

657 Montgomery Drive · (803) 366-1974
Location

657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Rawlinson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 657 Montgomery Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Hill - This wonderful home is located at 657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC in the Mabry Park subdivision. The house is a ranch with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and an eat in dining area that leads to a patio and the back yard. The yard is fenced and includes a large storage shed and an attached storage area.

The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and a full bath with tub / shower combination. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub / shower combination. All rooms have ceiling fans and blinds. There are two linen closets as well as a laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups.

The community offers a pool, clubhouse and playground. Currently zoned for Olde Pointe Elementary, Rawlinson Road Middle School and Northwestern High School. The home has central heat & AC. Utilities are City of Rock Hill for electricity, water, and trash collection. York County Natural Gas for the water heater and gas fireplace. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking / vaping. No pets. For more information please or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4318252)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 657 Montgomery Dr have any available units?
657 Montgomery Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 657 Montgomery Dr have?
Some of 657 Montgomery Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 657 Montgomery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
657 Montgomery Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 657 Montgomery Dr pet-friendly?
No, 657 Montgomery Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 657 Montgomery Dr offer parking?
No, 657 Montgomery Dr does not offer parking.
Does 657 Montgomery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 657 Montgomery Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 657 Montgomery Dr have a pool?
Yes, 657 Montgomery Dr has a pool.
Does 657 Montgomery Dr have accessible units?
No, 657 Montgomery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 657 Montgomery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 657 Montgomery Dr has units with dishwashers.

