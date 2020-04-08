657 Montgomery Dr.

Amenities

Ranch 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rock Hill - This wonderful home is located at 657 Montgomery Drive, Rock Hill, SC in the Mabry Park subdivision. The house is a ranch with vaulted ceilings in the living room and a gas log fireplace. The kitchen has a range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal and an eat in dining area that leads to a patio and the back yard. The yard is fenced and includes a large storage shed and an attached storage area.



The master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet and a full bath with tub / shower combination. There are two additional bedrooms and a full bath with tub / shower combination. All rooms have ceiling fans and blinds. There are two linen closets as well as a laundry room with washer / dryer hook ups.



The community offers a pool, clubhouse and playground. Currently zoned for Olde Pointe Elementary, Rawlinson Road Middle School and Northwestern High School. The home has central heat & AC. Utilities are City of Rock Hill for electricity, water, and trash collection. York County Natural Gas for the water heater and gas fireplace. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking / vaping. No pets. For more information please or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



No Pets Allowed



