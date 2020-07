Amenities

Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Large 2 Story Home Located in Norwood Ridge Community in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Shopping, Restaurants and close access to I-77. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, Beautiful Foyer with Hardwoods, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Open Living Room with "see through" Gas Fireplace to the Eat In Kitchen, Range, Dishwasher & Microwave. Single Family Only.

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission.



