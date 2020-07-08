456 Castlewoods Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Minutes from I-77 - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely renovated and updated. The flooring throughout is luxury vinyl plank with the exception of tile flooring in the kitchen and baths. The living room feels even larger due to the vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen has a dining area and features granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinets and is fully equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a large laundry room with full size hook ups. The Master bedroom has beautiful tray ceilings, a walk in closet and full private bathroom. This is a Must See!!!



(RLNE5408036)