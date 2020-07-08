All apartments in Rock Hill
456 Castlewoods Circle
Last updated January 16 2020 at 12:01 PM

456 Castlewoods Circle

456 Castlewood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

456 Castlewood Circle, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Minutes from I-77 - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has been completely renovated and updated. The flooring throughout is luxury vinyl plank with the exception of tile flooring in the kitchen and baths. The living room feels even larger due to the vaulted ceilings. The open kitchen has a dining area and features granite counter tops and an abundance of cabinets and is fully equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is a large laundry room with full size hook ups. The Master bedroom has beautiful tray ceilings, a walk in closet and full private bathroom. This is a Must See!!!

(RLNE5408036)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 456 Castlewoods Circle have any available units?
456 Castlewoods Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 456 Castlewoods Circle have?
Some of 456 Castlewoods Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 456 Castlewoods Circle currently offering any rent specials?
456 Castlewoods Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 456 Castlewoods Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 456 Castlewoods Circle is pet friendly.
Does 456 Castlewoods Circle offer parking?
No, 456 Castlewoods Circle does not offer parking.
Does 456 Castlewoods Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 456 Castlewoods Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 456 Castlewoods Circle have a pool?
No, 456 Castlewoods Circle does not have a pool.
Does 456 Castlewoods Circle have accessible units?
No, 456 Castlewoods Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 456 Castlewoods Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 456 Castlewoods Circle has units with dishwashers.

