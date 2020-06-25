All apartments in Rock Hill
Find more places like 364 Baker Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
364 Baker Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:45 AM

364 Baker Street

364 Baker Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Rock Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

364 Baker Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Sunset Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Just Renovated with New Appliances - This large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home has just gone thru a Major Renovation. The original hardwood floors were retained with new vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The open kitchen with an area for dining has new cabinets and counter tops with a new gas stove and refrigerator. The updated bathroom has a tub/shower. Both bedrooms have new ceiling fans. With a large backyard the home is located close to Downtown Rock Hill and minutes from I-77.

Pet Policy: Cats and Small Dogs allowed

Lease Terms: One Year.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry. Left onto Constitution Blvd. Left onto W. Main St. Right onto W. Black St. Right onto Wilson. Right onto Scoggins. Left onto Harrison. Right onto Baker.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4824260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 364 Baker Street have any available units?
364 Baker Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 364 Baker Street have?
Some of 364 Baker Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 364 Baker Street currently offering any rent specials?
364 Baker Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 364 Baker Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 364 Baker Street is pet friendly.
Does 364 Baker Street offer parking?
No, 364 Baker Street does not offer parking.
Does 364 Baker Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 364 Baker Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 364 Baker Street have a pool?
No, 364 Baker Street does not have a pool.
Does 364 Baker Street have accessible units?
No, 364 Baker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 364 Baker Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 364 Baker Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Anderson
108 E Main St
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Gateway Apartments at Rock Hill
820 Sebring Dr
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Whisper Creek
303 Walkers Mill Cir
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Waterford Terrace
823 Carmen Way
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Pepper Ridge
1895 Springsteen Rd
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Legacy at Manchester Village
159 Longsight Ln
Rock Hill, SC 29730
Chandler Commons Townhomes
308 Voldemort St
Rock Hill, SC 29732
Riverwalk
517 Pink Moon Drive
Rock Hill, SC 29730

Similar Pages

Rock Hill 1 BedroomsRock Hill 2 Bedrooms
Rock Hill Apartments with ParkingRock Hill Dog Friendly Apartments
Rock Hill Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NCGaffney, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Waterstone

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeWinthrop University
Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
Catawba College