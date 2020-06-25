364 Baker Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Just Renovated with New Appliances - This large 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home has just gone thru a Major Renovation. The original hardwood floors were retained with new vinyl in the kitchen and bathroom. The open kitchen with an area for dining has new cabinets and counter tops with a new gas stove and refrigerator. The updated bathroom has a tub/shower. Both bedrooms have new ceiling fans. With a large backyard the home is located close to Downtown Rock Hill and minutes from I-77.



Pet Policy: Cats and Small Dogs allowed



Lease Terms: One Year.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer. Right onto Camden. Right onto Cherry. Left onto Constitution Blvd. Left onto W. Main St. Right onto W. Black St. Right onto Wilson. Right onto Scoggins. Left onto Harrison. Right onto Baker.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4824260)