356 College Avenue
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:22 AM

356 College Avenue

356 College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

356 College Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730
College Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Historic 1 Bedroom near Winthrop & Downtown! - Charming spacious one bedroom one bathroom. High ceilings and tons of natural lighting with original details throughout this bottom floor unit. Kitchen has a refrigerator, electric stove, and a stackable washer/dryer (as-is). Off the kitchen is a small bonus space to fit your storage needs. Wi-Fi, basic cable, washer/dryer (as is) and landscaping are included in the rental rate! Property is minutes from Winthrop University, Downtown Rock Hill, Shopping, and Dinning!

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer Road, Left onto Oakland Ave., Right onto Union Ave., Right onto College Ave., Property on the left.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5342140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

