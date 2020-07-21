Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

343 Frayser Street Available 08/16/19 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Sunlight Filled Bungalow - Sunlight fills this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow with Old-World charm! Freshly painted throughout with original hardwood floors. Brand new appliances and Luxury Vinyl Tile in the eat-in kitchen. Large air conditioned storage room off of the kitchen could be used as a pantry. Walk-in closet in one bedroom and a custom built closet in the other. Rocking chair front porch and brick fireplace mantle are a blank slate for you to decorate and make this your home. Substantial backyard can handle friends and family grilling out. While the just installed HVAC will cool you all off. Centrally located near Winthrop, Downtown Rock Hill, Glencairn Gardens, Dave Lyle Boulevard and I-77!



Pet Policy: $250 pet fee with $10 pet rent a month per pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Continue onto North Ave, Turn right onto Charlotte Ave, Turn left onto Lucas St, Turn left onto Laurens St, Continue onto Hull Ave, Turn right onto Frayser St.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



