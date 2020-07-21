All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

343 Frayser Street

343 Frayser Street · No Longer Available
Location

343 Frayser Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
343 Frayser Street Available 08/16/19 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Sunlight Filled Bungalow - Sunlight fills this 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Bungalow with Old-World charm! Freshly painted throughout with original hardwood floors. Brand new appliances and Luxury Vinyl Tile in the eat-in kitchen. Large air conditioned storage room off of the kitchen could be used as a pantry. Walk-in closet in one bedroom and a custom built closet in the other. Rocking chair front porch and brick fireplace mantle are a blank slate for you to decorate and make this your home. Substantial backyard can handle friends and family grilling out. While the just installed HVAC will cool you all off. Centrally located near Winthrop, Downtown Rock Hill, Glencairn Gardens, Dave Lyle Boulevard and I-77!

Pet Policy: $250 pet fee with $10 pet rent a month per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Rd toward Fredrick St, Continue onto North Ave, Turn right onto Charlotte Ave, Turn left onto Lucas St, Turn left onto Laurens St, Continue onto Hull Ave, Turn right onto Frayser St.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE5085762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

