311 Hasty Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 1 Bedroom near Downtown Rock Hill - Conveniently located is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Property features a large living room, front porch, vinyl and carpet flooring and large eat-in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a gas stove and refrigerator. Gas heat and central A/C. Located near Grove Park, Spencer Park, and Downtown Rock Hill.



Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on E White Street, Left on N Jones Ave, Right on Steele Street, Left on Hasty Street.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE2162576)