Rock Hill, SC
311 Hasty Street
Last updated April 17 2020 at 10:30 AM

311 Hasty Street

311 Hasty Street · No Longer Available
Location

311 Hasty Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1 Bedroom near Downtown Rock Hill - Conveniently located is this 1 bedroom 1 bathroom house. Property features a large living room, front porch, vinyl and carpet flooring and large eat-in kitchen. Kitchen appliances include a gas stove and refrigerator. Gas heat and central A/C. Located near Grove Park, Spencer Park, and Downtown Rock Hill.

Pet Policy: Pets are negotiable for this property. When your application has been approved, we can contact the homeowner to seek approval for your pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on E White Street, Left on N Jones Ave, Right on Steele Street, Left on Hasty Street.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE2162576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Hasty Street have any available units?
311 Hasty Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Hasty Street have?
Some of 311 Hasty Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Hasty Street currently offering any rent specials?
311 Hasty Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Hasty Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Hasty Street is pet friendly.
Does 311 Hasty Street offer parking?
No, 311 Hasty Street does not offer parking.
Does 311 Hasty Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Hasty Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Hasty Street have a pool?
No, 311 Hasty Street does not have a pool.
Does 311 Hasty Street have accessible units?
No, 311 Hasty Street does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Hasty Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Hasty Street does not have units with dishwashers.
