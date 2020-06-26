All apartments in Rock Hill
Rock Hill, SC
277 Memory Lane
277 Memory Lane

Location

277 Memory Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Ebenezer Village

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This 2574 s.f., 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Ebenezer Village, a community featuring pool and tennis courts! Spacious kitchen has cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, black appliances and center island and is open to a 2-story great room. Formal dining room and separate living room are open to the foyer. There is a flex room off the great room which could be used as office or play space. Upstairs are good-sized 4 BRs. Large master BR has a walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sink vanity.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 277 Memory Lane have any available units?
277 Memory Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 277 Memory Lane have?
Some of 277 Memory Lane's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 277 Memory Lane currently offering any rent specials?
277 Memory Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 277 Memory Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 277 Memory Lane is pet friendly.
Does 277 Memory Lane offer parking?
No, 277 Memory Lane does not offer parking.
Does 277 Memory Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 277 Memory Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 277 Memory Lane have a pool?
Yes, 277 Memory Lane has a pool.
Does 277 Memory Lane have accessible units?
No, 277 Memory Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 277 Memory Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 277 Memory Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
