277 Memory Lane

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This 2574 s.f., 4 BR, 2.5 bath home in Ebenezer Village, a community featuring pool and tennis courts! Spacious kitchen has cherry cabinets, tile backsplash, black appliances and center island and is open to a 2-story great room. Formal dining room and separate living room are open to the foyer. There is a flex room off the great room which could be used as office or play space. Upstairs are good-sized 4 BRs. Large master BR has a walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sink vanity.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.