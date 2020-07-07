Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

24 Barrow St Available 01/01/20 Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath house! - Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath home located just off Dave Lyle Blvd in an established neighborhood. This home features a large corner lot, a covered front porch and off street parking. With new siding, new windows and a new roof the home is very energy efficient.



The interior has new flooring, paint and ceiling fans throughout. The spacious bedroom includes two closets and new carpet. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator and a large eat in area. Washer & Dyer connections are available. Central Heat & AC. Utilities are with the City of Rock Hill and York Co Natural Gas.



This home is conveniently located 2 miles from I-77 and all of the shops, restaurants and amenities of Dave Lyle Blvd in Rock Hill and less than 4 miles from Winthrop University. It is within walking distance to a park and recreation center.



Available January 1, 2020. Rent is $800 per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5397142)