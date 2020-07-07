All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated December 24 2019 at 7:51 AM

24 Barrow St

24 Barrow Street · No Longer Available
Location

24 Barrow Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
24 Barrow St Available 01/01/20 Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath house! - Updated 1 bedroom, 1 bath home located just off Dave Lyle Blvd in an established neighborhood. This home features a large corner lot, a covered front porch and off street parking. With new siding, new windows and a new roof the home is very energy efficient.

The interior has new flooring, paint and ceiling fans throughout. The spacious bedroom includes two closets and new carpet. The kitchen has a stove, refrigerator and a large eat in area. Washer & Dyer connections are available. Central Heat & AC. Utilities are with the City of Rock Hill and York Co Natural Gas.

This home is conveniently located 2 miles from I-77 and all of the shops, restaurants and amenities of Dave Lyle Blvd in Rock Hill and less than 4 miles from Winthrop University. It is within walking distance to a park and recreation center.

Available January 1, 2020. Rent is $800 per month. Renters Insurance is required at all times. No smoking or vaping inside the home. For more information or to schedule a viewing please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5397142)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Barrow St have any available units?
24 Barrow St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 24 Barrow St have?
Some of 24 Barrow St's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Barrow St currently offering any rent specials?
24 Barrow St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Barrow St pet-friendly?
No, 24 Barrow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 24 Barrow St offer parking?
Yes, 24 Barrow St offers parking.
Does 24 Barrow St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Barrow St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Barrow St have a pool?
No, 24 Barrow St does not have a pool.
Does 24 Barrow St have accessible units?
No, 24 Barrow St does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Barrow St have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Barrow St does not have units with dishwashers.

