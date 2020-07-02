Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

205 Dotson Street Available 04/15/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House Renovated just 2 years ago Located in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop University Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Nice Front Porch and also offers nice size back yard. Single Family Only

No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 15, 2020).



(RLNE5400910)