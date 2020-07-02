All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

205 Dotson Street

205 Dotson Street · No Longer Available
Location

205 Dotson Street, Rock Hill, SC 29732
Fewell Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
205 Dotson Street Available 04/15/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Cute House Renovated just 2 years ago Located in Rock Hill, SC, Very Close to Downtown Rock Hill and Winthrop University Area, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer. Nice Front Porch and also offers nice size back yard. Single Family Only
No Smoking/No Vaping. Call Owner for All Pet Permission. By Appointment Only (Available by April 15, 2020).

(RLNE5400910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Dotson Street have any available units?
205 Dotson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 205 Dotson Street have?
Some of 205 Dotson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Dotson Street currently offering any rent specials?
205 Dotson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Dotson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Dotson Street is pet friendly.
Does 205 Dotson Street offer parking?
No, 205 Dotson Street does not offer parking.
Does 205 Dotson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 205 Dotson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Dotson Street have a pool?
No, 205 Dotson Street does not have a pool.
Does 205 Dotson Street have accessible units?
No, 205 Dotson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Dotson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Dotson Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
