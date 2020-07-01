All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2012 Capstone Ct.

2012 Capstone Court · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Capstone Court, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious 3 Bedroom in Cul-De-Sac of Bristol Park! - This home features an open floor plan, with a living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is central air & heat. The flooring throughout is carpet & vinyl. Also includes a gas log fireplace, ceiling fans and washer/dryer (as-is). Home sits within a cul-de-sac and has a two car garage!!

*Renters Insurance is required!*

Pet policy: Small pets only; maximum of two. Pet deposit required!

Lease Term: One year

Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Mt. Gallant Rd. Right onto Rosewell Dr. Right onto Capstone Ct.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE3674610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Capstone Ct. have any available units?
2012 Capstone Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Capstone Ct. have?
Some of 2012 Capstone Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Capstone Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Capstone Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Capstone Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Capstone Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Capstone Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Capstone Ct. offers parking.
Does 2012 Capstone Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Capstone Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Capstone Ct. have a pool?
No, 2012 Capstone Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Capstone Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2012 Capstone Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Capstone Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Capstone Ct. has units with dishwashers.

