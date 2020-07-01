2012 Capstone Ct.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 Bedroom in Cul-De-Sac of Bristol Park! - This home features an open floor plan, with a living room, breakfast nook, and kitchen. The kitchen comes with a stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. There is central air & heat. The flooring throughout is carpet & vinyl. Also includes a gas log fireplace, ceiling fans and washer/dryer (as-is). Home sits within a cul-de-sac and has a two car garage!!



*Renters Insurance is required!*



Pet policy: Small pets only; maximum of two. Pet deposit required!



Lease Term: One year



Directions to the property from our office: Left onto Ebenezer. Right onto Herlong Ave. Right onto Celanese Rd. Left onto Mt. Gallant Rd. Right onto Rosewell Dr. Right onto Capstone Ct.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE3674610)