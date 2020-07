Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

- Wonderful 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom ranch located in Bristol Park. New carpet throughout, upgraded kitchen, high ceilings in living room with fireplace. Enjoy the large back yard complete with back patio and terrace strung with outdoor lights and trees for privacy. This beautiful home wont last!



For more information or to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4177164)