Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

1740 Rosewell Drive Available 03/13/20 Exclusively Offered by Muse Realty, LLC - Very Cute House Located in Bristol Parkway in Rock Hill, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator & Dishwasher. Fenced Back Yard, Patio and Storage Building.



No Smoking/No Vaping. No Pets. By Appointment Only (Available by March 13, 2020).



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3749937)