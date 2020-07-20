All apartments in Rock Hill
Last updated September 7 2019 at 11:39 AM

1684 Eagles Landing, Suite F-102

1684 Eagles Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1684 Eagles Pl, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Ground Floor Condo in Eagles Place - This first floor two bedroom two full-bath considerably large condo has a great roommate - style set up; each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Spacious living/dinning room combo. LVT flooring throughout. Condo has a full sized washer & dryer (as-is) and storage closet. Property has easy access to I-77 and is within close vicinity to Cherry Park and Winthrop!

Pets: Small pets allowed.

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4049725)

