1684 Eagles Landing, Suite F-102

Amenities
Ground Floor Condo in Eagles Place - This first floor two bedroom two full-bath considerably large condo has a great roommate - style set up; each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Spacious living/dinning room combo. LVT flooring throughout. Condo has a full sized washer & dryer (as-is) and storage closet. Property has easy access to I-77 and is within close vicinity to Cherry Park and Winthrop!
Pets: Small pets allowed.
Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.
Lease Terms: One Year.
Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
