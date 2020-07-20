1684 Eagles Landing, Suite F-102

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ground Floor Condo in Eagles Place - This first floor two bedroom two full-bath considerably large condo has a great roommate - style set up; each bedroom is on opposite ends of the unit with a private bathroom. Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, electric stove, and dishwasher. Spacious living/dinning room combo. LVT flooring throughout. Condo has a full sized washer & dryer (as-is) and storage closet. Property has easy access to I-77 and is within close vicinity to Cherry Park and Winthrop!



Pets: Small pets allowed.



Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer, Right on Oakland, Left on Cherry, Left on Latham Court, Left on Eagles Place, Right to stay on Eagles Place.



Lease Terms: One Year.



Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.



Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.



***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***



(RLNE4049725)