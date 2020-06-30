All apartments in Rock Hill
1648 Amber Lane

Location

1648 Amber Lane, Rock Hill, SC 29732

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
carpet
range
3 Bedroom w/ Wood Deck & Storage Building! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home has been freshly painted throughout. The open kitchen has plenty of cabinetry and is equipped with an electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The dining room leads out to the large wooden deck overlooking the backyard. The flooring throughout the home is carpet and vinyl. This property also features ceiling fans, washer/dryer hookups, large yard, and a storage building.

Pet Policy: Sorry, NO Pets!

Directions to the property from our office: Right on Ebenezer Road, continue on W Oakland Avenue, left on India Hook Road, right on McDow Drive, continue on Marett Blvd, right on Amber Lane.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

