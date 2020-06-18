1647 Wakefield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Large 4 br, 2.5 bath home in Rock Hill - This beautiful brick home is everything you've been searching for! The main level is an open concept floor plan with a covered rocking chair front porch. Featuring hardwoods throughout and the master bedroom is on the main level! The master bath has tile floors, separate tub and shower and a large closet. The wonderful kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, a pull up bar with an eat in breakfast area opening to the living area. The spacious living room has a gas log fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Additionally, the main level also includes a formal dining room / study, half bath and a 2 car garage.



The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closets. The bathroom is updated and have vanity granite countertops. This home has plenty of storage space! For an outside escape, enjoy the fenced yard and large deck. There is a large wired storage shed and an outdoor hot tub.



Located in the Seven Oaks subdivision with access to the community pool. The corner lot home is convenient to shopping, dining, and easy access to I-77. Available April 4, 2020. Renters insurance is required at all times. For more information please or to apply please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com



(RLNE5669756)