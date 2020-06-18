All apartments in Rock Hill
Home
/
Rock Hill, SC
/
1647 Wakefield Way
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1647 Wakefield Way

1647 Wakefield Way · No Longer Available
Location

1647 Wakefield Way, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Large 4 br, 2.5 bath home in Rock Hill - This beautiful brick home is everything you've been searching for! The main level is an open concept floor plan with a covered rocking chair front porch. Featuring hardwoods throughout and the master bedroom is on the main level! The master bath has tile floors, separate tub and shower and a large closet. The wonderful kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless appliances, a pull up bar with an eat in breakfast area opening to the living area. The spacious living room has a gas log fireplace with vaulted ceilings. Additionally, the main level also includes a formal dining room / study, half bath and a 2 car garage.

The second level has 3 spacious bedrooms with lots of closets. The bathroom is updated and have vanity granite countertops. This home has plenty of storage space! For an outside escape, enjoy the fenced yard and large deck. There is a large wired storage shed and an outdoor hot tub.

Located in the Seven Oaks subdivision with access to the community pool. The corner lot home is convenient to shopping, dining, and easy access to I-77. Available April 4, 2020. Renters insurance is required at all times. For more information please or to apply please see our website www.CarolinasPropertiesServices.com

(RLNE5669756)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Wakefield Way have any available units?
1647 Wakefield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Rock Hill, SC.
How much is rent in Rock Hill, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Rock Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 1647 Wakefield Way have?
Some of 1647 Wakefield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1647 Wakefield Way currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Wakefield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Wakefield Way pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Wakefield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Rock Hill.
Does 1647 Wakefield Way offer parking?
Yes, 1647 Wakefield Way does offer parking.
Does 1647 Wakefield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1647 Wakefield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Wakefield Way have a pool?
Yes, 1647 Wakefield Way has a pool.
Does 1647 Wakefield Way have accessible units?
No, 1647 Wakefield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Wakefield Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Wakefield Way does not have units with dishwashers.
